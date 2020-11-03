Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

