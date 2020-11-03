Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s 3rd Largest Position

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.2% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,552,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $16,476,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1,504.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,903.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

