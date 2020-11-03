Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,560 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,803,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

