Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.81.

SHAK stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -309.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Shake Shack’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $1,284,070.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $592,415.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,172.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,627 shares of company stock valued at $24,068,106 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

