Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.29.

NYSE BFAM opened at $156.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $878,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,443. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $177,697,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $106,428,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $72,337,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $34,879,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,946,000 after purchasing an additional 279,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

