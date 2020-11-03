Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.29.
NYSE BFAM opened at $156.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $878,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,443. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $177,697,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $106,428,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $72,337,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $34,879,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,946,000 after purchasing an additional 279,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
