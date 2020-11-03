Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $343.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

