Aspiriant LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average is $127.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $343.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

