Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $127,701,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at $74,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,098 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 916,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 734,718 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $57.11.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ABN Amro raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.