Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of UAA opened at $14.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Under Armour by 98.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

