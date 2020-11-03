Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

NYSE MPC opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $68.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

