Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sysco by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 150.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

