Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 230.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,319,000 after purchasing an additional 313,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,370,000 after purchasing an additional 257,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 123.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,751,000 after buying an additional 142,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,182,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total value of $538,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,272.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,738 shares of company stock worth $4,503,428. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.70.

EQIX opened at $738.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $777.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $732.99. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

