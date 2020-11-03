Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE:BNS opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.6814 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.50 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.