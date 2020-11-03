Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $115.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.89. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

