Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,272 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Unilever Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after buying an additional 387,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Unilever Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after buying an additional 481,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after buying an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 838,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 53,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 79.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

