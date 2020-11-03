Keybank National Association OH Sells 503 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 466.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $5,037,521.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,331,134.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.15 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $195.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.75 and its 200 day moving average is $174.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

