Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,144 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

STT opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.