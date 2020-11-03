Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,629 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 79.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,331,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Bank of America cut their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pure Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.