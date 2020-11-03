Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,182 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 1.43% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $355,000.

GBF opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average of $125.03. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.36 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

