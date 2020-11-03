Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,935 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,723.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,897 shares of company stock worth $4,229,465 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

