Keybank National Association OH Sells 26 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.47.

TDG stock opened at $494.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $489.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.69, for a total transaction of $10,659,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total value of $1,764,741.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $75,857,532. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

