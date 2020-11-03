Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Biogen by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 49.0% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB opened at $248.99 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

