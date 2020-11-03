General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239,499 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. TIAA FSB increased its stake in General Electric by 234.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

