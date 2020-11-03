The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $40,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $291.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

