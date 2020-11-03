Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Beyond Meat worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $9,498,887.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seth Goldman sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $5,557,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,187 shares of company stock worth $36,897,103. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $143.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,373.83 and a beta of 2.43.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYND. BidaskClub cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.76.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.