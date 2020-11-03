DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,575 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $114,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.53 and its 200 day moving average is $258.67. The company has a market capitalization of $291.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

