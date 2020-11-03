Palmer Knight Co Sells 7,079 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Palmer Knight Co lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 4.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,601,145,000 after acquiring an additional 183,830 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

Shares of HD stock opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

