DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

NYSE:FDX opened at $266.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $293.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.81 and a 200 day moving average of $183.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $1,309,683.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

