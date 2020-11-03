Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,700 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $777,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 130.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.