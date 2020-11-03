Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $1,812,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $145.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.