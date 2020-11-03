CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

