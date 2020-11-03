Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.