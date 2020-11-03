Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 579,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $161,040,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

NYSE HD opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.53 and a 200-day moving average of $258.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

