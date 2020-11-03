Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMN opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $88.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.