Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 266,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 54.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 296,898 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

