Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 338.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 65.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

SBA Communications stock opened at $293.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.93. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,834.39 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

