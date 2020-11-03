EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 553.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

EME stock opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

