Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 115,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $868,962.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

