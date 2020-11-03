Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 10,552 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

