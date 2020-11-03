Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 200,000 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Shares of ACTCU stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.14.

About ArcLight Clean Transition

There is no company description available for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.

