Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,064 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $10,134,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 29.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,603.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $232.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $239.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

