Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $877,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,114. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,162.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,903.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,504.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

