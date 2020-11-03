Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock worth $16,476,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,504.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,162.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2,903.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

