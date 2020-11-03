Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,626.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,522.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,472.88. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.