JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $30.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. Envista has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

