Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Head-To-Head Review

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OneConnect Financial Technology and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 2 41 0 2.95

Alphabet has a consensus price target of $1,747.91, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 18.99% 15.62% 11.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $330.51 million 22.52 -$240.28 million ($0.75) -27.13 Alphabet $161.86 billion 6.83 $34.34 billion $51.56 31.50

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sen Rong Limited.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. It also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

