Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Roth Capital

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $191.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $267.72 on Monday. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.20. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.66. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,390,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

