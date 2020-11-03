Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 153.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 280.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.07.

