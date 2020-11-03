Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $268.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.