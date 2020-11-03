Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 4,901 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 37.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,993.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $9,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,639 shares of company stock valued at $32,044,912. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $154.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

